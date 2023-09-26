WATCH: Survivor Dyan Gumanao of Cebu tells United Nations of other activist abductions in PH

Activist Dyan Gumanao relives the trauma of her abduction after hearing similar experiences from environmentalists Jhed Reiyana Tamano and Jonila Castro

The moment of her brazen abduction in broad daylight at a pier in Cebu on January 10 is captured in a chilling video seen by millions on social media. Blindfolded, handcuffed, silenced – the ordeal flashes back to development worker and teachers’ rights activist Dyan Gumanao after environmentalists Jhed Reiyana Tamano and Jonila Castro voiced out similar experiences during a press conference on September 19.

Gumanao says during those four nights when she and her fiancé, Armand Dayoha, were held captive, their biggest fear was having their names added to the long list of victims of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

Now a delegate at the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council or UNHRC, Gumanao vows to bring their stories to the international community and push for a solution to the Philippines’ alarming problem of enforced disappearances.

Watch the full video here.