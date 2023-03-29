Rappler Talk: Mayor Janice Degamo on seeking justice for slain husband

MANILA, Philippines – Armed gunmen carried out a broad daylight assassination last March 4, killing Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight other people who were gathered in Pamplona town.

Seventeen others were hurt, mostly beneficiaries of the government’s cash aid program for the country’s poorest.

The assassination thrusts Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice into the spotlight. She leads the call to justice for her husband and the others who were killed.



Mayor Janice is also calling for an investigation into other killings in Negros Oriental, a long-running problem in their area.



She joins us to discuss the death of her husband and her quest for justice for other victims of killings in Negros Oriental. Watch this episode of Rappler Talk at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, March 29. – Rappler.com