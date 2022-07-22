Voices from the Regions: Who benefits from Cebu’s Carbon Market redevelopment? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The redevelopment at Cebu City’s historic Carbon Market is currently underway.
But the vendors refuse to budge and are not going down without a fight.
According to vendor groups, at least 8,000 will be affected by the city government’s continuing demolitions for the Carbon Market Modernization project.
While Carbon itself will get a facelift, many Cebuanos expressed dismay over the demolition of a market that provided low-cost food for many low-income students and employees who work in the area. (READ: Cebuanos share memories, worries as Carbon Market stalls demolished)
Rappler will speak with vendor groups, and a representative from Megawide, the controversial project’s developer.
Rappler invited a representative from the Cebu City government to address concerns over the market, however the local government unit agreed to be interviewed at a later date.
Watch the discussion live at 7 pm, Friday, July 22, on Rappler. – Rappler.com
- Voices from the Regions: People Power beyond Manila
- Voices from the Regions: Bacolod’s Luke Espiritu and his bid for the Senate
- Voices from the Regions: Robredo’s pink campaign in Northern Mindanao
- Voices from the Regions: Margot Osmeña and her bid for Cebu City mayor
- Voices from the Regions: ‘Kakampinks’ in Marcos country
- Voices from the Regions: Covering the Cebu campaigns
- Voices from the Regions: LGBTQ+ in media
- Voices from the Regions: Safety and tourism in Mindanao
- Voices from the Regions: ‘Tinang 83’ and genuine land reform
- Voices from the Regions: What happens when your local media is under fire