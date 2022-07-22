Visayas

Voices from the Regions: Who benefits from Cebu’s Carbon Market redevelopment? 

Rappler will speak to vendors and the developers of Cebu City Carbon Market. Watch the discussion live at 7 pm on Friday, July 22.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The redevelopment at Cebu City’s historic Carbon Market is currently underway.

But the vendors refuse to budge and are not going down without a fight. 

Why Cebu’s Carbon Market vendors refuse to leave

According to vendor groups, at least 8,000 will be affected by the city government’s continuing demolitions for the Carbon Market Modernization project.

While Carbon itself will get a facelift, many Cebuanos expressed dismay over the demolition of a market that provided low-cost food for many low-income students and employees who work in the area. (READ: Cebuanos share memories, worries as Carbon Market stalls demolished)

Rappler will speak with vendor groups, and a representative from Megawide, the controversial project’s developer. 

Rappler invited a representative from the Cebu City government to address concerns over the market, however the local government unit agreed to be interviewed at a later date. 

Watch the discussion live at 7 pm, Friday, July 22, on Rappler. – Rappler.com