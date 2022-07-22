Voices from the Regions: Who benefits from Cebu’s Carbon Market redevelopment? 

Rappler will speak to vendors and the developers of Cebu City Carbon Market. Watch the discussion live at 7 pm on Friday, July 22.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The redevelopment at Cebu City’s historic Carbon Market is currently underway.



But the vendors refuse to budge and are not going down without a fight.



According to vendor groups, at least 8,000 will be affected by the city government’s continuing demolitions for the Carbon Market Modernization project.



While Carbon itself will get a facelift, many Cebuanos expressed dismay over the demolition of a market that provided low-cost food for many low-income students and employees who work in the area. (READ: Cebuanos share memories, worries as Carbon Market stalls demolished)

Rappler will speak with vendor groups, and a representative from Megawide, the controversial project’s developer.

Rappler invited a representative from the Cebu City government to address concerns over the market, however the local government unit agreed to be interviewed at a later date.



