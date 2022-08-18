The truth about Cory, nuns, and mahjong

MANILA, Philippines – On July 31, controversial film Maid in Malacañang, falsely depicted the Carmelite nuns as playing mahjong with then-presidential candidate, the late Corazon Aquino. (READ: Cebu Carmelite Sisters slam mahjong scene in ‘Maid in Malacañang’)
This triggered strong reactions from Cebuanos who’ve come to the Carmlites nuns in Mabolo, Cebu City, to ask for help in prayer for any life crises or challenges they may be going through.
The cloistered nuns had already issued a statement earlier in August denying that they played mahjong with Aquino and her daughter Kris as the country was on the verge of a revolution.
To dig into what Aquino actually did that night, and discuss more about Cebu’s role during the Martial Law era, Rappler speaks with Karlo Mongaya, an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas. He researches and writes on Philippine culture and history and is a native of Cebu City.
Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Friday, August 19, at 7 pm.
