Widow of cop killed in Calbayog 2021 ambush files complaint against judge

DEFENDANTS. Some of the nine cops on trial for the March 8, 2021 ambush slay of Calbayog Mayor Ronaldo Aquino at the first day of bail hearings on October 5, 2022

The complaint claims the judge signed the release order for nine ex-cops without any document showing the accused's commitment to appear in court when required

TACLOBAN, Philippines – The widow of a cop slain with Catbalogan Mayor Ronaldo Aquino in a March 2021 ambush filed on March 24 an administrative complaint against Judge Janet Cabalona of the Calbiga, Samar Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 33.

Marie Ann Sario, the widow of Aquino’s police security aide, PSSg Sario filed an 8-page complaint affidavit after Cabalona issued release orders on March 17 for nine dismissed cops granted bail by another judge.

Aside from Aquino and Sario, the March 2021 attack also killed driver Dennis Abayon and bystander Klint John Paul Yauder.

Sario’s complaint questioned why Cabalona issued the release order as her court is 129 kilometers from Branch 31 of the Calbayog RTC, which had approved the bail petition.

Branch 31 Judge Maricar Lucero stepped down from the case on March 9, two days after she approved on March 7 the ex-cops’ bail petition.

Sario, however, pointed out there were nearer courts in Catbalogan City and in Tarangan, also in Samar province.

Cabalona’s release order did not show any document attesting to the unavailability of judges in the two other courts.

The private prosecutor representing the heirs of the slain men had also lodged a motion for reconsideration with Branch 31, Sario said.

Infirmities

The complaint pointed out several alleged infirmities in issuing release orders for the nine ex-cops – Harry Villar Sucayre, Shyrile Co Tan, Dino Laurente Goles, Julio Armeza Jr., Neil Matarum Cebu, Edsel Tan Omega, Niño Cuadra Salem, Julius Udtujan Garcia.

The accused did not appear before Cabaluna for the release order;

None of the accused had signed a document, undertaking that they will appear in court whenever required;

The photographs of the accused presented in court did not have their signatures;

The ex-cops’ jailer at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) facility in Tacloban failed to guarantee the photos’ accuracy;

No official guaranteed the authenticity of the palm prints submitted to Cabalona;

Cabalona did not sign the documents showing the palm prints; and

There were no evidence of the residences of the accused, like barangay certificates, sketches, or location maps.

-Rappler.com