Biliran province hosts first pageant in 12 years; Miss Cabucgayan bags crown

MISS BILIRAN. Miss Cabucgayan Princess Felicity Lagmay (center), this yearu2019s Miss Biliran 2023, is flanked by first runner-up first runner-up Miss Kawayan Alyza Cairo (to her left) and 2nd runner-up, Miss Caibiran Joyce Ann Mendoza (to her right). With them are the panel of judges led by Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas director Karina Rosa Tiopes.

NAVAL, Biliran – Cabucgayan town’s Princess Felicity Lagmay on Wednesday, May 10 won the Miss Biliran title in the province’s first pageant in 12 years.

The province brought back the pageant, which was held at the jam-packed Biliran Island Province State University (BiPSU) gymnasium in this town, to celebrate its 31st founding anniversary on May 11.

Governor Gerard Roger Espina and Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas director Karina Rosa Tiopes crowned Lagmay.

Lagmay bested seven other candidates representing their respective municipalities, and won P50,000 cash. She also bagged two other awards – Miss Talent and Miss Eloquence.

Tiopes, who served as the chairman of the board of judges, asked the three finalists a uniform question on how they can help the province’s tourism industry.

Aside from Tiopes, the other judges were composer/songwriter Lucien Letaba, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regional director Celerina Bato, and Abet Eviota of Tingog Partylist.

Pageant trainer and handler Ronan Refuerzo inhibited himself as he had trained one of the candidates.

Kawayan town’s Alyza Cairo was first runner-up, best in production number, best in Philippine Terno, and best in swimsuit.

Joyce Ann Mendoza of Caibiran town was second runner-up and Miss Photogenic.

Biliran town’s Faye Aragon got the Miss Congeniality and People’s Choice awards; and Culaba’s Shaira Mar Dela Rosa won best in municipal costume.

The other candidates were Maripipi’s Graciela Mondoy; Naval’s Kylle Pahamotang, and Almeria’s Alea Joyce Dublin.

Biliran is one of the country’s smallest and newest provinces. It was a sub-province of Leyte before it became an independent province in 1992 thru Republic Act No. 7160. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow