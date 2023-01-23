Toledo, Carcar win open competition in 50th Sinulog sa Carmen

WINNER. Toledo City bags the Best in Ritual Showdown Free Interpretation, open category in the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Carmen town, northern Cebu.

Governor Gwen Garcia says there is no tiff with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama. The city sends 400 portable baths to Carmen and the provincial chief makes good her P20-million pledge for the main Sinulog

CEBU, Philippines – Contingents from the cities of Toledo and Carcar were the big winners in Carmen town’s 50th Sinulog grand showdown open category on Sunday, January 22.

Toledo was declared champion in the ritual showdown, free-interpretation. It also won the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality awards, taking a total of P2.6 million. Second-prize winner, Naga City, won P1 million while third placer Tribu Lumad Basakanon earned P750,000.

BEST COSTUME. The Toledo City contingent, winner in the ritual showdown, free-interpretation open category, was also named Best in Musicality and Best in Costume. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Carcar City, which won Cebu City’s Sinulog sa Kabataan Ritual Showdown on January 8, won the Sinulog-based free interpretation, taking home more than P2 million.

CONSISTENT. Carcar City repeats its victory in the Sinulog ng Kabataan on January 8 by wining the Best in Ritual Showdown Sinulog-based open category during the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Carmen town, northern Cebu. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Talisay City won in the street dancing category.

Fifteen contingents from Cebu province, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City joined Carmen’s Sinulog Grand Stage for the ritual showdown competition open category (Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation).

Seven communities of Carmen competed among themselves in the same categories.

Here is the list of winners:

AWARDEE. Talisay City wins the Best in Street Dancing open category in the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Carmen town, northern Cebu. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler



The last day of the Carmen Sinulog 50th anniversary celebration kicked off with a Mass officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Play Video

Thousands of people attended the festival, where the guests included Senator Bong Revilla and celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli seranades the audience during the Sinulog sa Carmen on January 22, 2023. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Garcia performed her 14th Sinulog dance to the Blessed Sto. Niño together with the Sarok dancers from Consolacion town.

The governor slipped and fell on her knees during the dance, but recovered to complete it.

She later noted that it was her first slip in 14 dances.

Garcia said that while she felt embarrassed, “I have been through tougher times.”

DEVOTION. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia performs a “prayer dance” to the Santo Niño during the Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler





No tiff

Cebu Provincial Board members and Capitol officials also joined the governor in her annual prayer of thanksgiving and supplication.

Garcia downplayed her disagreement with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama over the Sinulog venue, which was moved for the first time to the South Road Properties, prompting a pull-out of the province’s contingent.

Three highly urbanized cities, Mandaue, Talisay, and Lapu-Lapu City, agreed with the governor and also stayed away from the Sinulog grand parade and ritual showdown.

SUCCESS. Fireworks light up the night sky during the grand finale of the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jacqueline Harnandez/Rappler





The governor explained that the Sinulog sa Carmen is not competing with the city’s Sinulog Festival as it is already on its 50th year.

Garcia added that she and Rama were simply exercising executive prerogatives and judgment calls.

The governor thanked Rama and the city government for supporting the Sinulog sa Carmen.

The Cebu City mayor had approved the dispatch of 400 portable baths to Carmen.

Garcia also made good her P20-million pledge for the city’s Sinulog. – Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler.com