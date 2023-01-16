LIST: Winners of the Sinulog 2023 Ritual Showdown

CEBU, Philippines – Visiting contingent Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte was the biggest winner of the Sinulog 2023 Ritual Showdown on Sunday night, January 15.
The Surigao del Norte group won Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation), bagging a P1-million cash prize.
Omega de Salonera also clinched the Best in Costume (Free Interpretation) award and the top prize for Street Dancing, and came in second place in Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation).
The Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Group of Barangay Inayawan, meanwhile, won Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-based) and also Best in Costume (Sinulog-based).
In the previous Sinulog dance showdown, held in 2020, there were around 100 contingents that joined. For 2023, only 70 contingents participated.
This year, there were 16 competitors for the dance showdown in both the Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation categories, 40 floats, 8 higantes (parade giants), and 6 puppeteers.
Ten contingents under the Cebu provincial government and two highly urbanized cities earlier pulled out, claiming that lack of preparations at South Road Properties made for dangerous conditions.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation)
- 1st place: Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte
- 2nd place: Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak
- 3rd place: Bailes de Luces La Castellana of Negros Occidental
- 4th place: Ciudad of Barangay San Roque
- 5th place: Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo
Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-based)
- 1st place: Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Group of Barangay Inayawan
- 2nd place: Barangay Tejero
- 3rd place: Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
- 4th place: Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon
- 5th place: Alpha Kappa Rho-Cebu Supreme Council
Best in Costume (Free Interpretation)
- Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte
Best in Costume (Sinulog-based)
- Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Group of Barangay Inayawan
Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation)
- 1st place: Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak
- 2nd place: Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte
- 3rd place: Ciudad of Barangay San Roque
- 4th place: Bailes de Luces La Castellana of Negros Occidental
- 5th: Hugpong Kabatan-onang Tisaanon of Barangay Tisa
Best in Musicality (Sinulog-based)
- 1st place: Inayawan Talent Guild and Cultural Group of Barangay Inayawan
- 2nd place: Barangay Tejero
- 3rd place: Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon
- 4th place: Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
- 5th: Alpha Kappa Rho-Cebu Supreme Council
Street Dancing
- 1st place: Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte
- 2nd place: Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak
- 3rd place: Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon
- 4th place: Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe
- 5th place: Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo
