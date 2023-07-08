Boses ng Kalye: How is President Marcos’ performance in his first year?

Rappler asks people to assess the performance of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first year as chief executive

It has been a year since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late dictator, took his oath as the country’s chief executive.

Even without a clearly defined platform, Marcos received an overwhelming mandate from over 31 million Filipinos.

For this edition of Boses ng Kalye, Rappler hit the streets of Metro Manila to ask individuals from different walks of life about their sentiments on the performance of Marcos in his first year. – Rappler.com