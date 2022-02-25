Voices from the Regions : People Power beyond Manila

LIVE

Watch the first Episode of Rappler Talk Voices from the Regions at 7 pm on Friday, February 25

CEBU, Philippines – People Power didn’t just take place on EDSA. As the Philippines commemorates 36 years since the first EDSA People Power Revolution, we take a look back at the pivotal role people in regions outside of the capital played in toppling the 20-year dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

But as the Philippines marks its 36th anniversary of the uprising that became a model for peaceful revolution across the world, we also look back at what went wrong, and discuss the dangers we face today, and the role mass movements in the provinces play to ensure the country does not slip back into authoritarianism.



Rappler’s Regional Head Inday Espina-Varona will discuss this with Mindanao Bureau Coordinator Herbie Gomez, Cebu Bureau Reporter Ryan Macasero, and Iloilo-based reporter for The Daily Guardian Joseph B.A. Marzan.



Bacolodnon Catholic priest Monsignor Felix Pasquin will discuss the Church’s role in nurturing democratic forces and playing shepherd to abused communities.

