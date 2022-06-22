BOSES NG KALYE: What should the Marcos-Duterte administration focus on?

For the average Davaoeño, the rising price of gas and basic goods is a top concern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – In the hometown of the country’s outgoing president and incoming vice president, the average Davaoeño has one thing in mind: the rising price of gas and basic goods, even as life slowly begins to return to pre-pandemic norms.

For this edition of Boses ng Kalye, we ask Davaoeños about their hopes, aspirations, and expectations of the incoming president and vice president, both of whom won big in the city. – Rappler.com

This video is part of a series that seeks to get a random pulse of sentiments on the ground during a particular period of time and in a particular place.