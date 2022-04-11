WATCH: 2020/2021 Bar Exams results

Bar Chair Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to make an announcement after the special en banc session

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court holds Tuesday, April 12 a special en banc session to tackle the results of the 2020/2021 Bar Examinations, which were held last February.

Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is scheduled to make the announcement at the Supreme Court after the en banc session.

Initial data from the Supreme Court says over 11,000 took the 2020/2021 Bar, a high number because they are two batches of law graduates. The 2020 Bar Examinations were canceled due to the pandemic.

