WATCH: Manila Central Post Office seeks temporary home in Port Area

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Central Post Office temporarily moved to PHLPost Surface Mail Exchange Department in Port Area after a blaze gutted the historic building on Sunday, May 21.

Manila Postmaster Noel Dacasin estimated the reconstruction of the Post Office would take around two years.

After the tragic event, how is the postal service coping with the situation and trying to move forward?

Watch the report of Rappler reporter Patrick Cruz. – Rappler.com