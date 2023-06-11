WATCH: Marcos leads Independence Day celebration in Manila

LIVE

Marcos leads events at Luneta and the Quirino Grandstand in the morning of June 12, 2023

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time as president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be leading the nation’s Independence Day celebration.

Marcos will be attending two events on Monday, June 12 – a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Luneta Park, followed by the Araw ng Kalayaan Grand Parade at the Quirino Grandstand.

The President will also be hosting the traditional vin d’honneur with the diplomatic corps at Malacañang later in the day, as part of Independence Day festivities.

– Rappler.com