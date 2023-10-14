WATCH: Troye Sivan suits up in drag in his ‘One of Your Girls’ music video

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Troye Sivan in his latest music video 'One of Your Girls.'

'One of Your Girls' is one of the 10 tracks from Sivan’s latest album 'Something to Give Each Other'

MANILA, Philippines – Troye Sivan dropped his newest music video for “One of Your Girls” on Friday, October 13.

Play Video

The music video kicks off with a black-and-white montage of different men, depicting the queer-curious men the Australian singer usually finds himself becoming attracted to.

American actor-singer Ross Lynch sees himself as Sivan’s main love interest in the music video, while Sivan himself eventually changes into full drag.

“A lot of the boys that song is about, I feel like they probably would’ve bullied me in high school, and now here they are paying me attention,” Sivan said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“So, at the sacrifice of my own self-worth, I’m throwing myself at them, and then you’re really just at their beck and call, and that can sometimes not feel so great,” he added.

Sivan’s transformation into drag, with long, blonde hair and sultry outfits, signifies his desire to – as the song’s title suggests – be one of these men’s girls, even if it comes at the expense of his self-worth.

“Give me a call if you ever get desperate, I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies,” Sivan even sings in the chorus.

“One of Your Girls” is one of the 10 tracks from Sivan’s latest album Something to Give Each Other.

Sivan first rose to fame on YouTube in 2012, where he would post vlogs and collaborations with other YouTube creators like Tyler Oakley. In 2014, he released his TRXYE EP, and has since produced hits like “My My My!,” “Strawberries and Cigarettes,” “Angel Baby,” and “Rush,” among others. – Rappler.com