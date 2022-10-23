Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

Low pressure area enters PAR; ITCZ, shear line trigger rain

Acor Arceo
Low pressure area enters PAR; ITCZ, shear line trigger rain

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of October 23, 2022, 4 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Sunday afternoon, October 23

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 am on Sunday, October 23.

By Sunday afternoon, the LPA was located 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA may develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

It would be given the local name Paeng as the country’s 16th tropical cyclone for 2022. It would also be the fourth tropical cyclone for October.

For now, the LPA has no effect on the country yet.

But the ITCZ is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas on Sunday:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Central Visayas
  • Mindanao

The shear line is also causing rain in Batanes.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the ITCZ and the shear line.

The rest of the country only have localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

PAGASA forecasts

weather disturbances