Low pressure area enters PAR; ITCZ, shear line trigger rain

The low pressure area is 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Sunday afternoon, October 23

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 am on Sunday, October 23.

By Sunday afternoon, the LPA was located 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA may develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

It would be given the local name Paeng as the country’s 16th tropical cyclone for 2022. It would also be the fourth tropical cyclone for October.

For now, the LPA has no effect on the country yet.

But the ITCZ is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas on Sunday:

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Mindanao

The shear line is also causing rain in Batanes.

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the ITCZ and the shear line.

The rest of the country only have localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com