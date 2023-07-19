Eastern Visayas faces heavy rain from trough of LPA, ITCZ

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The low pressure area is 705 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Wednesday morning, July 19. It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone.

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau warned of floods and landslides on Wednesday, July 19, due to rain from the trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) it has been monitoring, along with the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The LPA is embedded along the ITCZ, which is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet. The ITCZ is considered a breeding ground for tropical cyclones.

The LPA’s exact location as of 10 am on Wednesday was 705 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

In an 11 am advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA may still develop into a tropical depression, possibly within 24 to 48 hours.

If it becomes a tropical depression, its local name would be Egay.

On Wednesday, the following areas are seeing rain from the LPA’s trough and the ITCZ, ranging from light to heavy:

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

For the Eastern Visayas region in particular, a red rainfall warning was issued at 11 am for the provinces of Eastern Samar, Samar, and Biliran, which means serious flooding is expected in low-lying areas and landslides may hit mountainous areas.

An orange rainfall warning was also issued for the provinces of Leyte and Southern Leyte, where floods are threatening low-lying areas and landslides are possible, too.

A yellow rainfall warning, meanwhile, was issued for the province of Northern Samar, indicating possible floods in low-lying areas and near river channels.

Other parts of the Philippines have generally fair weather on Wednesday, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com