LPA enters PAR, may become Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of April 10, 2023, 11 am.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga are seeing rain on Monday, April 10, from the trough or extension of the low pressure area

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 2 am on Monday, April 10, could become the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2023.

The LPA was located 890 kilometers east of the Visayas as of late Monday morning, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in an advisory at 11 am.

“This weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression as it moves generally westward towards [the] Southern Luzon-Visayas area,” added PAGASA.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it would be given the local name Amang.

While the LPA is still over the Philippine Sea, its trough or extension is already expected to trigger rain.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga are seeing light to heavy rain on Monday, which is a regular holiday in the Philippines to mark Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor). Travelers are also returning home from the Holy Week break.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are likely in the two regions.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Monday. Light rain is expected.

The rest of the country have generally fair weather on Monday, with only isolated rain showers or localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com