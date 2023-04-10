LPA seen to develop into tropical depression by April 11

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of April 10, 2023, 11 pm.

The low pressure area is 590 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, as of late Monday evening, April 10

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is likely to develop into a tropical depression by Tuesday, April 11.

It would be the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2023 and would be given the local name Amang.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm advisory on Monday, April 10, that the LPA was already 590 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 680 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

The LPA is seen to become a tropical depression within 24 hours as it moves west over the Philippine Sea, heading for the Southern Luzon-Eastern Visayas area.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, may hit the following provinces in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol:

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Masbate

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Floods and landslides are likely in the areas to be affected by the LPA, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA earlier projected that there may be up to one tropical cyclone in April, despite the warm and dry season already underway. – Rappler.com