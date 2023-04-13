Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

LPA, formerly Tropical Depression Amang, triggers rain in parts of Luzon

Acor Arceo
LPA, formerly Tropical Depression Amang, triggers rain in parts of Luzon

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of April 13, 2023, 4 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is last spotted in the vicinity of Infanta, Quezon, on Thursday afternoon, April 13

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that used to be Tropical Depression Amang continued to bring rain to parts of Luzon on Thursday, April 13.

As of Thursday afternoon, the LPA was already in the vicinity of Infanta, Quezon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 pm forecast that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are affecting the following areas:

  • Metro Manila
  • Central Luzon
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Camarines Norte

Flash floods and landslides are possible during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA could dissipate by Friday, April 14.

Aside from the LPA, PAGASA is not monitoring any other weather disturbance. It earlier said there may be one tropical cyclone in April – this turned out to be Amang, the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo