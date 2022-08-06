LPA, already off Pangasinan, still affecting parts of Luzon

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of August 6, 2022, 11:30 am.

The low pressure area is 265 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, on Saturday morning, August 6

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will continue to trigger rain in parts of Luzon on Saturday, August 6.

In its 11 am advisory on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already 265 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression, at least in the next 24 hours, but rain will persist on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Bataan

Zambales

Pangasinan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected in these areas:

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Mimaropa

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

The LPA had crossed parts of Central Luzon and Calabarzon on Friday, August 5. It also brought rain to the Visayas, along with the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com