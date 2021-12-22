LPA entry possible, rainy Christmas feared for Odette-hit areas

If the low pressure area enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it could be located near Mindanao or the Visayas during Christmas

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the country still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Odette (Rai) could see a rainy Christmas, with the possible entry of a low pressure area (LPA) into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said early Wednesday, December 22, that the LPA was located 1,350 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez told Rappler that the LPA could enter PAR on Thursday, December 23, or Friday, December 24.

But another scenario, added Perez, shows the LPA staying outside and just moving south of PAR.

If the LPA enters, it could be located near the eastern part of Mindanao or the eastern part of the Visayas by Christmas or Saturday, December 25.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio also said on Wednesday that the LPA has a 30% to 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

But even if the LPA does not become a tropical cyclone, it would still trigger rain if it approaches the Philippines. Areas recently hit by Odette could be among those affected during the Christmas weekend.

Odette, which struck mid-December, left at least 375 people dead, based on police reports. Most of the fatalities came from Central Visayas and Caraga.

The typhoon also caused massive damage to infrastructure and agriculture. Houses and other structures were destroyed, while power and communication lines were cut. Farmers and fisherfolk are facing loss of livelihood.

President Rodrigo Duterte has since placed Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Mimaropa under a state of calamity. – Rappler.com