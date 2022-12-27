Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

Areas reeling from shear line face new low pressure area

Acor Arceo
Areas reeling from shear line face new low pressure area

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of December 27, 2022, 4 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is located east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, on Tuesday, December 27

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line is no longer expected to trigger heavy rain, but a low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon, December 27.

The LPA was last spotted 735 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The trough or extension of the LPA is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the following areas:

  • Palawan
  • Visayas
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Caraga
  • Davao Region

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are possible during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Parts of the Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from floods and landslides caused by rain from the shear line in the past few days. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council put the death toll at 17 as of 6 pm on Tuesday.

PAGASA Weather Forecaster Rhea Torres said the weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone.

It could move northwest toward the Visayas-Southern Luzon area, added Torres. More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting Luzon. It may bring moderate to heavy rain to these areas:

  • Cagayan Valley
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Bicol
  • Aurora
  • Quezon
  • Oriental Mindoro

The rest of Luzon may also have light rain due to the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA sees “no significant impact.” – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

PAGASA forecasts