Areas reeling from shear line face new low pressure area

The low pressure area is located east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, on Tuesday, December 27

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line is no longer expected to trigger heavy rain, but a low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon, December 27.

The LPA was last spotted 735 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The trough or extension of the LPA is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the following areas:

Palawan

Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Davao Region

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are possible during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Parts of the Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from floods and landslides caused by rain from the shear line in the past few days. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council put the death toll at 17 as of 6 pm on Tuesday.

PAGASA Weather Forecaster Rhea Torres said the weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone.

It could move northwest toward the Visayas-Southern Luzon area, added Torres. More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting Luzon. It may bring moderate to heavy rain to these areas:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Aurora

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

The rest of Luzon may also have light rain due to the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA sees “no significant impact.” – Rappler.com