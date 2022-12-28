Weather
Floods, landslides likely as LPA dumps heavy rain in several regions

Acor Arceo
PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of December 28, 2022, 11 am.

PAGASA

PAGASA is not ruling out the possibility of the low pressure area developing into a tropical cyclone

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is bringing more rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, December 28.

The LPA was located 260 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Wednesday morning.

In an 11 am advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) provided the following rainfall forecast:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Eastern Visayas
Moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • rest of Visayas
  • Caraga
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Davao Region
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Bicol
  • Palawan

PAGASA called on the public to prepare for more floods and landslides, especially those in areas where the soil may already be saturated by serious rainfall from the shear line in recent days.

Floods and landslides due to the shear line have left at least 25 people dead, 9 injured, and 26 missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Wednesday morning.

PAGASA is also not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect Luzon. Moderate to heavy rain could hit these areas on Wednesday:

  • Cagayan Valley
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Bicol
  • Aurora
  • Quezon

Light rain remains possible in the rest of Luzon, but there will be “no significant impact,” PAGASA said. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
