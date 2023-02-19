PAGASA not ruling out possibility of LPA becoming tropical depression

Rain will persist in parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to the low pressure area, which is located in the vicinity of Malilipot, Albay, on Sunday evening, February 19

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau is currently not ruling out the possibility of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developing into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located in the vicinity of Malilipot, Albay, or 60 kilometers north northwest of Juban, Sorsogon, late Sunday evening, February 19.

If the LPA becomes a tropical depression, it would be the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023 and would be given the local name Amang.

PAGASA warned that rain from the LPA will persist in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Monday, February 20, particularly in these areas:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Cagayan Valley

Apayao

Aurora

Quezon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Marinduque

Romblon

rest of Eastern Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Floods and landslides remain likely in the affected regions and provinces. – Rappler.com