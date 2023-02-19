PAGASA not ruling out possibility of LPA becoming tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau is currently not ruling out the possibility of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developing into a tropical depression.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located in the vicinity of Malilipot, Albay, or 60 kilometers north northwest of Juban, Sorsogon, late Sunday evening, February 19.
If the LPA becomes a tropical depression, it would be the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023 and would be given the local name Amang.
PAGASA warned that rain from the LPA will persist in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Monday, February 20, particularly in these areas:
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Bicol
- Cagayan Valley
- Apayao
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- rest of Eastern Visayas
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Iloilo
Floods and landslides remain likely in the affected regions and provinces. – Rappler.com
