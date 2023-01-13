LPA lingers off Caraga, triggers more rain

MANILA, Philippines – Rain persists from the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, with warnings still in effect on Friday, January 13.
The LPA is lingering off the Caraga region and was last spotted 85 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Friday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA “remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”
But it has been causing rain for days, adding to the woes of flood- and landslide-hit areas that have dealt with frequent rainfall since Christmas.
Below is the rainfall forecast for the LPA issued on Friday morning.
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Eastern Visayas
- Bicol
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Caraga
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Northern Mindanao
- rest of Visayas
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
PAGASA warned that floods and landslides remain possible.
Earlier on Friday, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA may dissipate by Monday, January 16, due to cold air from the northeast monsoon or amihan.
The northeast monsoon is also affecting parts of Luzon on Friday. – Rappler.com
