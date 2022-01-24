Floods possible as LPA affects Mindanao, Visayas, Bicol

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of January 25, 2022, 4 am.

The low pressure area, already crossing land, is in the vicinity of Agusan del Sur early Tuesday, January 25

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will trigger more rain on Tuesday, January 25, as it crosses land.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 am bulletin on Tuesday that the LPA was already in the vicinity of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

It will continue to cross the Mindanao-Visayas area, heading for the Sulu Sea, and eventually Palawan, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda.

The LPA is causing scattered rain and thunderstorms in these areas on Tuesday:

Mindanao

Visayas

Bicol

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in the affected regions, with the rain becoming moderate to heavy at times.

The LPA still has a “low chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours,” according to the weather bureau.

If the LPA becomes a tropical cyclone, it would be the Philippines’ first for 2022. An average of 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter PAR each year.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon is not affected by the LPA, and may only have isolated light rain on Tuesday due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. – Rappler.com