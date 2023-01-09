Heavy rain from trough of LPA hits parts of Mindanao, Visayas

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 9, 2023, 10:40 am.

Eastern Visayas and much of Caraga are seeing the heaviest rainfall from the trough of the low pressure area on Monday, January 9

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is causing a rainy Monday, January 9, in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.

The LPA was 635 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City early Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in its 11 am advisory that although the LPA is outside PAR, its trough continues to affect several regions.

The rainfall ranges from light to heavy.

Moderate to heavy rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Central Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Davao Region

Agusan del Sur

Floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also said earlier on Monday that the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting Luzon, especially these areas where there may be moderate to heavy rain:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Mimaropa

Quezon

Aurora

Other areas in Luzon have generally fair weather, though light rain is possible. – Rappler.com