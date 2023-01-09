Heavy rain from trough of LPA hits parts of Mindanao, Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is causing a rainy Monday, January 9, in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas.
The LPA was 635 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City early Monday.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in its 11 am advisory that although the LPA is outside PAR, its trough continues to affect several regions.
The rainfall ranges from light to heavy.
Moderate to heavy rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Central Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Davao Region
- Agusan del Sur
Floods and landslides are possible.
PAGASA also said earlier on Monday that the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting Luzon, especially these areas where there may be moderate to heavy rain:
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Mimaropa
- Quezon
- Aurora
Other areas in Luzon have generally fair weather, though light rain is possible. – Rappler.com
