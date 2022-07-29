LPA likely to become tropical depression, but landfall not seen

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of July 29, 2022, 11 am.

The low pressure area is located 880 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, says PAGASA on Friday morning, July 29

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is likely to develop into a tropical depression, the weather bureau said late Friday morning, July 29.

The LPA was located 880 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, far from land, as of 10 am on Friday.

“The development of this weather disturbance into a tropical depression is highly possible within the next 24 hours,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 am bulletin.

The LPA would be given the local name Ester if it becomes a tropical depression. It would be the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2022 and the first for July.

PAGASA earlier said landfall is not expected.

But the LPA is pulling the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Friday. The rain is generally light to moderate, but may be heavy at times, in the following areas:

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Metro Manila

Bicol

Zambales

Bataan

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Antique

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

PAGASA expects 9 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from August 2022 to January 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

August 2022 – 2 or 3

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

