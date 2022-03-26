Mindanao, parts of Visayas to see rain from low pressure area

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of March 26, 2022, 7:30 pm.

The low pressure area is 390 kilometers east northeast of General Santos City early Saturday evening, March 26

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s weather bureau was monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the intertropical convergence zone on Saturday, March 26.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an advisory issued 7 pm on Saturday that the LPA was last spotted 390 kilometers east northeast of General Santos City or 310 kilometers east of Davao City.

It is “less likely” to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

But PAGASA warned Mindanao and parts of the Visayas to expect rain from the LPA during that period.

Moderate to heavy rain

Caraga

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Mindanao

Bohol

Southern Leyte

The weather bureau said scattered flash floods and landslides are likely.

Other parts of the country are not affected by the LPA, but could have isolated rain or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The easterlies are warm winds from the Pacific Ocean. – Rappler.com