LPA affecting parts of Mindanao, Visayas

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of March 6, 2022, 11:30 am.

Caraga and Eastern Visayas are seeing heavy to intense rain on Sunday, March 6, due to the low pressure area

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was bringing rain to parts of Mindanao and the Visayas on Sunday, March 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located 420 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, late Sunday morning.

It only has a “low chance” of developing into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, according to PAGASA.

But the LPA is affecting the following areas on Sunday:

Heavy to intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Caraga

Moderate to heavy rain

Central Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Oriental

Masbate

Sorsogon

The weather bureau warned that scattered floods and landslides are likely.

Other parts of the Philippines, which are not affected by the LPA, have generally fair weather on Sunday with just isolated rain.

The Philippines has yet to see a tropical cyclone in 2022. – Rappler.com