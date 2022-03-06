Weather
PAGASA forecasts

LPA affecting parts of Mindanao, Visayas

Acor Arceo
LPA affecting parts of Mindanao, Visayas

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of March 6, 2022, 11:30 am.

PAGASA

Caraga and Eastern Visayas are seeing heavy to intense rain on Sunday, March 6, due to the low pressure area

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was bringing rain to parts of Mindanao and the Visayas on Sunday, March 6.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located 420 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, late Sunday morning.

It only has a “low chance” of developing into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, according to PAGASA.

But the LPA is affecting the following areas on Sunday:

Heavy to intense rain
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Caraga
Moderate to heavy rain
  • Central Visayas
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Davao de Oro
  • Davao Oriental
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon

The weather bureau warned that scattered floods and landslides are likely.

Other parts of the Philippines, which are not affected by the LPA, have generally fair weather on Sunday with just isolated rain.

The Philippines has yet to see a tropical cyclone in 2022. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters, handles the business desk, and ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections.
More from Acor Arceo

Recommended Stories

PAGASA forecasts

weather disturbances