Palawan sees light to heavy rain from LPA

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of May 6, 2023, 11 am.

The low pressure area is 215 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Saturday morning, May 6

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is still bringing rain to the province of Palawan on Saturday, May 6.

The LPA was last spotted 215 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Saturday morning.

In an 11 am advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now “less likely” to develop into a tropical depression, at least in the next 24 hours.

The LPA was previously seen to become a tropical depression. It would have been the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023, after Tropical Depression Amang in April.

But PAGASA warned that Palawan still faces light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, on Saturday.

Floods and landslides remain possible in the province.

PAGASA is also monitoring an LPA outside PAR, located 1,270 kilometers east of Northern Mindanao before dawn on Saturday.

The weather bureau said the second LPA may enter PAR by Sunday, May 7. – Rappler.com