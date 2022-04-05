LPA, shear line cause heavy rain in parts of Philippines

Weather
PAGASA forecasts

Acor Arceo
PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of April 5, 2022, 5 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area continues to bring rain to the Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, April 5, while the shear line is the source of the rain in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao and the shear line were affecting parts of the Philippines on Tuesday, April 5, with more rain expected in the evening.

The LPA was last spotted 260 kilometers east northeast of Davao City on Tuesday afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rain to the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA still has only a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, but the possibility is not being ruled out.

PAGASA earlier said there could be zero to one tropical cyclone in April. The country has yet to have its first tropical cyclone for 2022.

The shear line, meanwhile, is affecting the southern and central parts of Luzon, particularly the following regions:

  • Metro Manila
  • Central Luzon
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol

PAGASA said scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms will persist in areas affected by either the LPA or the shear line.

The weather bureau warned residents to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow will cause isolated rain in the rest of Luzon, but there will be “no significant impact,” PAGASA said. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters, handles the business desk, and ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections.
