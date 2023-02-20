LPA, shear line affect parts of Northern Luzon

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of February 20, 2023, 11 am.

The low pressure area and the shear line are bringing mostly light to moderate rain on Monday, February 20

MANILA, Philippines – Fewer areas are affected by the low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, February 20, the weather bureau said in an advisory.

The LPA was located 220 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, on Monday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA and the shear line combined are bringing light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, to the following provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

The shear line refers to the point where warm air and cold air meet.

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are still possible in the affected areas.

In recent days, the LPA also triggered rain in parts of Mindanao and the Visayas, as well as other areas in Luzon.

PAGASA said on Monday that the LPA is again “less likely” to develop into a tropical depression. The state weather bureau had said on Sunday evening, February 19, that it was not ruling out this possibility.

Meanwhile, light rain is possible in the rest of Luzon on Monday due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. – Rappler.com