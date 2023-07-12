Scattered rain to persist from LPA east of Quezon, southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The low pressure area is 400 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, on Wednesday afternoon, July 12, while the southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ weather bureau warned on Wednesday, July 12, that rain may persist in parts of the country in the next few days due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The LPA was last spotted 400 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, or 180 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the LPA remains over water, it might develop into a tropical cyclone in the coming days.

It could be the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. Its local name would be Dodong.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following areas have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening:

Southwest monsoon/LPA

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Visayas

Mindanao

LPA

Cagayan Valley

PAGASA added that the trough or extension of the LPA is causing isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the rest of Luzon.

All areas experiencing rain were advised to watch out for possible floods and landslides.

The Philippines’ rainy season has been underway since June, though there are monsoon breaks or periods when the southwest monsoon is not felt. – Rappler.com