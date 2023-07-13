Rainy July 13 in much of Philippines due to southwest monsoon, LPA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA advises areas affected by the southwest monsoon and low pressure area to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides on Thursday, July 13

MANILA, Philippines – Floods and landslides are possible on Thursday, July 13, as a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat bring rain to many areas in the Philippines.

In its forecast early Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already 295 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Patrick del Mundo said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, but it may head toward the Aurora-Quezon area.

If the LPA becomes a tropical cyclone, it would be the country’s fourth for 2023 and the first for July. Its local name would be Dodong.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is still affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao for the second straight day.

Due to the combined effects of the LPA and the southwest monsoon, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Thursday in the following areas:

Luzon

Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Also due to the southwest monsoon, these regions may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Thursday:

Davao Region

Soccsksargen

PAGASA advised affected areas to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides.

The rain may persist until the weekend, especially in Luzon and the Visayas.

The Philippines’ rainy season has been underway since June, though there are monsoon breaks or periods when the southwest monsoon is not felt. – Rappler.com