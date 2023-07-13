Southwest monsoon, LPA to trigger more rain, especially in Luzon

Weather
MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or habagat and the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will dump more rain in the country, the weather bureau warned on Thursday afternoon, July 13.

As of 3 pm on Thursday, the LPA was located 90 kilometers northeast of Infanta, Quezon, or 85 kilometers southeast of Baler, Aurora.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

It would be the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July, and would be given the local name Dodong.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will continue to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The LPA and the southwest monsoon are bringing heavy, continuous rain to nearly the entire Luzon, particularly in seven of its eight regions:

  • Metro Manila
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Cagayan Valley
  • Central Luzon
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa

The southwest monsoon is also causing occasional rain in these two regions:

  • Bicol
  • Western Visayas

Six regions have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, still due to the southwest monsoon:

  • Central Visayas
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
  • Soccsksargen

The country’s remaining two regions may have isolated rain from localized thunderstorms:

  • Caraga
  • Davao Region

Some areas already reported floods on Thursday amid the nonstop rain. PAGASA reiterated that floods and landslides remain possible, with the rain expected to persist until the weekend.

The Philippines’ rainy season has been underway since June, though there are monsoon breaks or periods when the southwest monsoon is not felt. – Rappler.com

