LPA forms over Philippine Sea; southwest monsoon brings scattered rain

The low pressure area is 665 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, on Tuesday afternoon, August 22

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, August 22, with its trough or extension affecting mainly portions of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Tuesday afternoon that the LPA was located 665 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, over the Philippine Sea.

The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but its trough is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the following areas:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Quezon

PAGASA warned of possible floods and landslides during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

There have been no tropical cyclones inside PAR for August, so far. The weather bureau earlier said it was expecting two or three tropical cyclones for the month.

The country’s last tropical cyclone was Typhoon Egay (Doksuri), which hit Cagayan late July.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon are expected in these areas:

Metro Manila

Bicol

Palawan

Zambales

Bataan

Visayas

Mindanao

The rest of Luzon may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as well.

PAGASA also spotted a tropical depression outside PAR, located 3,220 kilometers east of Central Luzon and moving southwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) on Tuesday afternoon.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Since it is very far from PAR, it has no effect on the country whatsoever. – Rappler.com