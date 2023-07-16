LPA forms outside PAR; more rain seen from southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The low pressure area may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, says PAGASA on Sunday afternoon, July 16

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, July 16, and could eventually become the country’s fifth tropical cyclone for 2023.

The LPA was located 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing.

The LPA may enter PAR and develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, according to PAGASA. Its local name would be Egay.

More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

On Sunday, parts of the country continued to experience rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA warned that frequent rain could persist in Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan until Monday, July 17.

Occasional rain may also hit La Union, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Romblon, the rest of Palawan, and Western Visayas until Monday.

The rest of Luzon might have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will only see isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rain and severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods and landslides, added PAGASA.

In the past few days, the southwest monsoon was enhanced by Dodong (Talim), which has since intensified into a severe tropical storm outside PAR. Dodong, the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023, left PAR on Saturday, July 15.

PAGASA expects two to four tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR in July. – Rappler.com