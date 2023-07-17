LPA enters PAR; southwest monsoon affects parts of Luzon, Visayas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The low pressure area is 925 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao on Monday afternoon, July 17 – still too far to affect any part of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 17.

As of Monday afternoon, the LPA was located 925 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao – still too far to affect any part of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said the LPA may develop into a tropical depression. Its local name would be Egay.

For now, the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to trigger rain in parts of the country.

PAGASA warned that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could persist in the following regions until Tuesday, July 18:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Western Visayas

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The Philippines has had four tropical cyclones in 2023, with the latest being Dodong (Talim), which made landfall in Isabela as a tropical depression last Friday, July 14, then left PAR the next day. Dodong also enhanced the southwest monsoon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday morning that it was verifying reports of one death in the aftermath of heavy rain from Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

After Dodong, there may be one to three more tropical cyclones in July, based on PAGASA estimates. – Rappler.com