LPA’s trough to cause scattered rain in Caraga, Davao Region

The low pressure area, which may become a tropical depression, is 810 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao early Tuesday, July 18

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will affect parts of Mindanao starting Tuesday, July 18.

The LPA was last spotted 810 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao before dawn on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Caraga and the Davao Region will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA’s trough.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in the two regions, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

The LPA may also develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Its local name would be Egay.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda said the potential Egay may head for Northern Luzon in the coming days, but this scenario could still change.

Meanwhile, the effect of the southwest monsoon or habagat has weakened, according to the weather bureau. In recent days, the southwest monsoon dumped frequent rain as it was enhanced by Dodong (Talim), which made landfall in Isabela as a tropical depression last Friday, July 14, then left PAR the next day.

But Zambales and Bataan will still have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms from the southwest monsoon on Tuesday.

The rest of the country will only see isolated rain, either from the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

After Dodong, there may be one to three more tropical cyclones in July, based on PAGASA estimates. – Rappler.com