LPA off Quezon, southwest monsoon bringing scattered rain

The low pressure area is spotted 125 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon, on Friday, September 22

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) formed off the province of Quezon on Friday, September 22.

As of 3 pm on Friday, the LPA was located 125 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

It is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but is causing rain.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said that the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Due to the combined effects of the LPA and the southwest monsoon, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the following areas:

Luzon

Visayas

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

PAGASA warned that the rain may be moderate to heavy at times, which could trigger flash floods and landslides.

The rest of Mindanao will only have isolated rain, either due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The Philippines’ last tropical cyclone was Tropical Depression Ineng in early September. There could be one to two more tropical cyclones during the month, based on PAGASA’s previous estimates. – Rappler.com