Another low pressure area forms off Zambales

The new low pressure area is 125 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, as of early Saturday, September 23. The first LPA remains off Quezon.

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau was monitoring two low pressure areas on Saturday, September 23, as another LPA developed over the West Philippine Sea.

The new LPA was located 125 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, as of early Saturday.

The first LPA, meanwhile, was last spotted 85 kilometers northeast of Infanta, Quezon. It had formed on Friday, September 22.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the two LPAs only have a slim chance of developing into tropical cyclones.

But they are bringing rain to parts of the country, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is still affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Luzon, the Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday due to the combined effects of the LPAs and the southwest monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will only have isolated rain, either due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised affected areas to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides during periods of moderate to heavy rain or severe thunderstorms.

The Philippines’ last tropical cyclone was Tropical Depression Ineng in early September. There could be one to two more tropical cyclones during the month, based on PAGASA’s previous estimates. – Rappler.com