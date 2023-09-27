LPA’s trough affecting parts of Visayas, Mindanao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of September 27, 2023, 8 am.

The low pressure area is 1,155 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday morning, September 27

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 am on Wednesday, September 27, is bringing rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 1,155 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday morning.

The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Its trough, however, is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are also expected in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, but due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the Philippines is likely to remain tropical cyclone-free until the end of September. The country’s last tropical cyclone was Tropical Depression Ineng in the early part of the month. – Rappler.com