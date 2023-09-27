Weather
LPA’s trough affecting parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Acor Arceo

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of September 27, 2023, 8 am.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is 1,155 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday morning, September 27

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 am on Wednesday, September 27, is bringing rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 1,155 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday morning.

The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Its trough, however, is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are also expected in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, but due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the Philippines is likely to remain tropical cyclone-free until the end of September. The country’s last tropical cyclone was Tropical Depression Ineng in the early part of the month. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
