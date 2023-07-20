Weather
Acor Arceo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LPA bringing rain to Visayas, parts of Mindanao and Luzon

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of July 20, 2023, 5 am.

PAGASA

PAGASA warns that flash floods and landslides could occur on Thursday, July 20, due to the low pressure area

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will again bring rain to parts of the country on Thursday, July 20.

The LPA was last spotted 650 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 715 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA Weather Specialist Patrick del Mundo said in a briefing early Thursday that the LPA may still develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours. Its local name would be Egay.

Del Mundo added that the potential Egay’s track is highly uncertain, for now, but tropical cyclones during the month of July usually make landfall in Northern Luzon or Central Luzon, or recurve away from the Philippines and move toward Japan.

In the meantime, the LPA will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in these areas on Thursday:

  • Visayas
  • Zamboanga del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Camiguin
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Romblon
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides could occur.

The rest of the Philippines will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Thursday, either due to the trough or extension of the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

The country’s rainy season has been underway since June. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
