LPA’s trough bringing scattered rain to parts of Philippines

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image of the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Typhoon Bolaven outside PAR as of October 11, 2023, 5 am.

The low pressure area is 750 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as of early Wednesday, October 11

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) that just entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is bringing rain to parts of the country on Wednesday, October 11.

The LPA was located 750 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as of 3 am on Wednesday.

Its trough is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Bicol

Mimaropa

Calabarzon

Visayas

Mindanao

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that flash floods and landslides are possible.

So far, the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA seems more likely to become just an extension of a tropical cyclone located outside PAR – a typhoon with the international name Bolaven.

Typhoon Bolaven was last spotted 2,310 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon early Wednesday. It is moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, and is not expected to enter PAR.

The Philippines’ last tropical cyclone was Typhoon Jenny (Koinu), which developed toward the end of September. It did not make landfall in the country, but affected Northern Luzon and enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The weather bureau earlier estimated that two or three tropical cyclones could enter or form within PAR in October. – Rappler.com