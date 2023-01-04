Heavy rain continues in parts of Philippines due to LPAs

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain will continue in the Visayas as well as parts of Mindanao and Luzon on Thursday, January 5, due to two low pressure areas (LPAs).
One of the LPAs, located near Eastern Visayas, was last spotted 110 kilometers west southwest of Catbalogan City, Samar.
The other LPA, southwest of Palawan, already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, January 4. Even though it is now outside PAR, it is still affecting some areas.
In an advisory issued at 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) gave the following rainfall forecast:
Moderate to heavy rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Bicol
- Quezon
- southern part of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Mimaropa
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Northern Mindanao
- Caraga
Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides.
In the region of Eastern Visayas, floods were reported in the provinces of Leyte, Samar, and Northern Samar on Wednesday.
PAGASA said late Wednesday evening that the two LPAs “remain less likely to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours.”
The weather bureau’s latest projections show the possibility of only one tropical cyclone in January, or none. – Rappler.com
