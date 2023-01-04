Heavy rain continues in parts of Philippines due to LPAs

Areas affected by the two LPAs must stay on alert for floods and landslides, with rain expected to persist on Thursday, January 5

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain will continue in the Visayas as well as parts of Mindanao and Luzon on Thursday, January 5, due to two low pressure areas (LPAs).

One of the LPAs, located near Eastern Visayas, was last spotted 110 kilometers west southwest of Catbalogan City, Samar.

The other LPA, southwest of Palawan, already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, January 4. Even though it is now outside PAR, it is still affecting some areas.

In an advisory issued at 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) gave the following rainfall forecast:

Moderate to heavy rain

Eastern Visayas

Bicol

Quezon

southern part of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Visayas

rest of Mimaropa

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides.

In the region of Eastern Visayas, floods were reported in the provinces of Leyte, Samar, and Northern Samar on Wednesday.

PAGASA said late Wednesday evening that the two LPAs “remain less likely to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours.”

The weather bureau’s latest projections show the possibility of only one tropical cyclone in January, or none. – Rappler.com