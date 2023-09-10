PAGASA monitors 2 low pressure areas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOW PRESSURE AREAS. Satellite image of the low pressure areas inside and outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of September 10, 2023, 10 am.

The LPAs inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility are not directly affecting the country and have a slim chance of developing into tropical cyclones

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday, September 10, it was monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA inside PAR was located 730 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, on early Sunday morning, while the LPA outside PAR was located 2,025 km east of southeastern Luzon.

The two LPAs, both moving eastward, were not directly affecting the country, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Daniel Villamil. There was also a slim chance for both LPAs to develop into tropical cyclones within the next 24 to 48 hours.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon. It is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Batanes and Babuyan Islands on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms either due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The country has had nine tropical cyclones in 2023, the last being Tropical Depression Ineng, which left PAR last Wednesday, September 6.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com