LPA, ITCZ to affect Visayas, Mindanao; northeast windflow brings rain to Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is expected to cause scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, April 5.

In its 4 am bulletin on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located 320 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain from the LPA and the ITCZ could trigger flash floods or landslides.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will also hit Bicol on Tuesday due to the shear line. Floods and landslides are possible too.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon, especially Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Aurora, and Bulacan, are seeing rain from the northeasterly surface windflow. The rain will also be moderate to heavy at times.

While the Philippines is experiencing warmer days due to the hot dry season which began on March 16, periods of rain are still possible. The rainy season typically begins in June.

PAGASA earlier said there could be zero to one tropical cyclone in April. – Rappler.com