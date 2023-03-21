‘Tag-init’ is here: Philippines’ warm and dry season begins

It's going to get hotter in the coming months

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau announced the end of the northeast monsoon or amihan season and the start of the Philippines’ warm and dry season on Tuesday, March 21.

The amihan season, which began in October 2022, lasted for five months. It brought cool and dry air to the country.

Meanwhile, the warm and dry season, which Filipinos often refer to as “summer,” will last until May. The country technically does not have summer as it only has two seasons: rainy and dry.

“In the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected, and rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The weather bureau is releasing daily heat index records to warn the public of rising temperatures.

The heat index refers to the temperature that people feel, based on the air temperature and relative humidity in an area.

For 2023, the town of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro province has seen the highest heat index so far, with 46°C recorded last Friday, March 17.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” PAGASA said. – Rappler.com